Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 29,140 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $174.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

