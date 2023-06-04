Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

