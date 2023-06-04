Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,124,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,092. The firm has a market cap of $345.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

