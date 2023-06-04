Shelton Capital Management Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $498.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

