Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 679,498 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 24,603,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,795,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.