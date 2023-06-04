Shelton Capital Management Sells 10,146 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

