Shelton Capital Management Sells 47,064 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,064 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,324. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.