Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,501. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

