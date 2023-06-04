Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Get Rating

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

