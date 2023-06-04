Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NYSE SHOP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

