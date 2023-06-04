Siacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $171.92 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,863.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00346451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00548759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00066981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00425506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,191,362,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

