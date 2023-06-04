Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $33.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SFM opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

