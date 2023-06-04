StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

