StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

