StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.98.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.