StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

