StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.45 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

