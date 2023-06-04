StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.