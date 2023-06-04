StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.
Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
