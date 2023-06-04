StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Insider Transactions at Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.