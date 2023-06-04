StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $70.95 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

