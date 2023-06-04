StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

