StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

