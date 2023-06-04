StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.