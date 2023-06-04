StockNews.com Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

VNDA stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 824,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,935,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

