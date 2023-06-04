StockNews.com Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $196.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading

