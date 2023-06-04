StockNews.com Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Strong-Buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

