sUSD Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. sUSD has a total market cap of $46.05 million and $664,831.10 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 46,278,244 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

