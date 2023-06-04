Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

SNPS stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $449.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,884. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.94 and its 200 day moving average is $360.27. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.