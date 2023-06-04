T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,260,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,511. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.76 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

