Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE TNK opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Stories

