Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.14%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

