Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TERN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,635,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,075,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

