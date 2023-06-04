Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. Terra has a market capitalization of $258.13 million and approximately $232.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003119 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 282,951,718 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

