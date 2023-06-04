TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $145.18 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $145.18 million and approximately $31.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000985 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,873,744 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,002,960 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.