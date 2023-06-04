Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.