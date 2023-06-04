The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 226,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 370,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

