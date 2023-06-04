The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.
Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 226,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 370,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.
