The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,410,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.8 %

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

