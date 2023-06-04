The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

