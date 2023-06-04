The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $77.12 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.20% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $77,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

RBA opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.