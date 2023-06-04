The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $96.02 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $96,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $548.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average of $439.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

