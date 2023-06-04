The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $78,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,664,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Booking by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $2,625.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,630.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,391.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

