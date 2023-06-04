The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,149,320 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.55% of CarGurus worth $92,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CarGurus by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

