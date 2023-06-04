The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 800 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $81,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $354.65 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $355.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.25.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

