The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,350,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

