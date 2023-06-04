ThetaDrop Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.38 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $20.38 million and $46,465.46 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.