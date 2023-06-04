Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

