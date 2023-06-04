Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.97 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and $7.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00006429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.55 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.74154261 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,929,847.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.