TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $266.57 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.81 billion and $266.57 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003119 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,185,468,944 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

