Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNV opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.82. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

