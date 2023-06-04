Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 240.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 170,189 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in eBay by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.