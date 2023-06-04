Twin Tree Management LP Has $5.98 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 382.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

UTHR stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.63, for a total transaction of $1,781,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,379 shares of company stock valued at $42,218,537 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.