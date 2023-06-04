Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Plans $4.82 Dividend

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.8228 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

UPCHY opened at $91.20 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

